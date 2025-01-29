Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,253,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $274.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $228.17 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

