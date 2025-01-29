Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.