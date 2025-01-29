ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Shares Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 5,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
