Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AUROW opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

