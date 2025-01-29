Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 2,662,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,196,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

AUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. This represents a 67.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,796,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,757 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

