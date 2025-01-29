Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Outperform” Rating

Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADSK. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.50.

Autodesk stock opened at $309.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.96. Autodesk has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

