Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.820-10.010 EPS.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $305.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $283.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $231.27 and a 1-year high of $309.63.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
