Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by BWM Planning LLC

BWM Planning LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of BWM Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BWM Planning LLC owned 0.21% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,471 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,202,000 after buying an additional 207,282 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after buying an additional 181,222 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,433,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,356,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,959,000 after buying an additional 240,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

