Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $311.95 million and approximately $40.58 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000977 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000116 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,637,734,571,284,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,637,734,734,755,684.9498303 with 163,712,268,910,279,867.61726388 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $39,661,339.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.