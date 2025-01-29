Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 652 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

