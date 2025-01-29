Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 3,432 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after acquiring an additional 202,963 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,280,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $71.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

