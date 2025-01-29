Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball
Ball Price Performance
Shares of Ball stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ball
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.