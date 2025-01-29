Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 491.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.64.
About Bancroft Fund
