Bank of Hawaii Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of BOH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.40. 519,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,522. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

