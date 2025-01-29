Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 692 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 500,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWG stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $34.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

