Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.46 Million Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DJD opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.