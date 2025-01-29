Barry Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 173.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,254,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 85,264 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.