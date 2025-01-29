Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 247.9% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Basanite Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Basanite stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,565. Basanite has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Basanite
