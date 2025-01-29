Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 247.9% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basanite Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Basanite stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,565. Basanite has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

