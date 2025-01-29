Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

BSET traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

See Also

