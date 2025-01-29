BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €10.00 ($10.42) and last traded at €9.91 ($10.32). 22,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.77 ($10.18).

The company has a market cap of $345.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.14.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

