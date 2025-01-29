Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.32%. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.540 EPS.
Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %
BHE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. 294,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,451. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $52.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.
Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
About Benchmark Electronics
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
