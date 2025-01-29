Bensler LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $555.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $503.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $443.75 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.