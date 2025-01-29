BetterWealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFSB opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $53.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

