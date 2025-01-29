BetterWealth LLC Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 660,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,054,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,801,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

