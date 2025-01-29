Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 280 shares.The stock last traded at $359.22 and had previously closed at $357.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.01 and its 200-day moving average is $328.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $649.73 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

