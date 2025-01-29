BioPharma Credit PLC (BOPCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0114 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

BOPCF stock remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

