Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the December 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bioxytran Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,877. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

