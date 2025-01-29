Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the December 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bioxytran Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,877. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
Bioxytran Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bioxytran
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.