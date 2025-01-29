Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the December 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bioxytran Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,877. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Bioxytran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.