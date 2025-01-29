BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 1917274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.87.

Separately, TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$33,045.12. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

