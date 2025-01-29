BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 231.7% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 89.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CII stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 46,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.