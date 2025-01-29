BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Down 91.3% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the December 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE MQY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 261,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,544. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
