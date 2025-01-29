BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Down 91.3% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the December 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MQY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 261,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,544. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

