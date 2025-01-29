Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Blackstone Stock Performance
NYSE:BX opened at $185.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
