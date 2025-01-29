Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stride by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stride by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride stock opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $121.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

