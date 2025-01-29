Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,398 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 13.0% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after purchasing an additional 975,163 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter worth $61,210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Celestica by 38.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301,563 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Celestica by 25.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 536,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its position in Celestica by 53.8% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

NYSE:CLS opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $131.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

