Blue Trust Inc. Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,751,000 after buying an additional 913,719 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after buying an additional 366,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,337,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

