Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $408.68 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $411.30. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

