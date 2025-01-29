Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,901 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.70 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total value of $243,643.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,759,534.93. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,413 shares of company stock worth $6,021,569 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

