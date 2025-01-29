Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 626.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $125.15 and a twelve month high of $218.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,540,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,781,300. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.