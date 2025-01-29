BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:ZWK traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.52. 21,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,880. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$26.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.70.

