BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE:ZWU traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,363. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of C$9.67 and a 12 month high of C$11.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.84.

