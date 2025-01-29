Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 17th

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$63.45. 11,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$60.27 and a 52 week high of C$91.81.

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$59,288.01. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.53.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

