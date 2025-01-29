BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.22 and a 52 week high of $220.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

