BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Sells 89,120 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,120 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.2% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,886 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,098,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $202.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

