Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

BA stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,296. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.19. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $214.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -16.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

