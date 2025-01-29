Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.47.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $214.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Boeing will post -16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

