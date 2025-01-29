Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in January

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BDNNY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

