Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

Shares of BOLT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,531. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,386 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

