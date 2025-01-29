Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Booking Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,684.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,021.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,417.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
