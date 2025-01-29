Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.630-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.770-6.950 EPS.
Boston Properties Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
