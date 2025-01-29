BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the December 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOTS Stock Performance

Shares of BTZI opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. BOTS has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

BOTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd.

