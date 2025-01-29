Brett A. Wall Sells 12,437 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $93.08.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Medtronic by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
